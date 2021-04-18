100+ Covid deaths for 2nd straight day



A relative trying to set ventilator to a Covid-19 patient at DMCH entrance on Saturday. The hospital is struggling to cope with increased number of such patients. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country shattered its previous all records of single-day death count with 101 fatalities on Friday.

With the latest figure, the mortality rate rose to 1.44 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a handout.

However, 3,473 new cases were detected during the period as the number of tests declined significantly in the last 5-6 days. Only 16,185 samples were tested during the period.

The handout said the daily infection rate fell to 21.46 percent from Friday's 23.36 percent.

Besides, 5,907 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.12 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 16,185 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in 257 labs across the country.

The daily infection rate was 21.46 per cent and the overall death rate stands at 1.44 per cent in the country.

Among the latest day's victims, 69 were men and 32 were women. Of the victims, 99 died in different hospitals across the country while two at home. Moreover, 67 of them were in Dhaka, 23 in Chattogram, three each in Khulna and Mymensingh, two each in Rajshahi and Sylhet and one in Mymensingh division.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 7,635 of the total deceased were men and 2,648 were women.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 last year and the first death on the 18th of that month.

With the new cases, the total caseload reached 715,252 while the total number of recoveries was 608,815, (85.12 percent of all patients) including 5,907 in the last 24 hours. 1,237 lost lives in 17 days: The virus claimed 568 lives in January this year, 281 in February and 638 in March.

Between April 1 and April 17, the country registered 1,237 deaths and 100,484 new cases.

On Thursday, the country recorded 94 deaths, a day after registering the highest number of single-day fatalities (96). The figure was 69 on Tuesday, 83 on Monday, 78 on Sunday and 77 on Saturday.

81 pc victims above 50: Of the latest victims, 69 are men and 32 are women. Of them, 99 died at hospitals.

Fifty-eight out of the 101 victims are above the age of 60. So far, 7,635 men and 2,648 women have died from the virus.

In terms of age group, 56.36 percent are aged more than 60 years while 24.62 percent are aged between 51 and 60 years. Together, these two groups account for 80.98 percent of the total fatalities.

Dhaka has recorded 58.15 percent of the fatalities with 67 deaths, followed by Chattogram's 18 percent fatality rate with 23 deaths.

On Saturday morning, there were 157 ICU beds available in the country.

There are 10,667 general beds for coronavirus patients and 5,423 of them are currently occupied. On the other hand, there are only 823 ICU beds and 666 of them are occupied at the moment.







