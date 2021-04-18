Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

100+ Covid deaths for 2nd straight day

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Staff Correspondent

A relative trying to set ventilator to a Covid-19 patient at DMCH entrance on Saturday. The hospital is struggling to cope with increased number of such patients. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A relative trying to set ventilator to a Covid-19 patient at DMCH entrance on Saturday. The hospital is struggling to cope with increased number of such patients. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded a single-day death of 101 from Covid-19 for the second consecutive day in 24 hours until 8:00am on Saturday, pushing up the total fatalities to 10,283.
The country shattered its previous all records of single-day death count with 101 fatalities on Friday.
With the latest figure, the mortality rate rose to 1.44 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services said in a handout.
However, 3,473 new cases were detected during the period as the number of tests declined significantly in the last 5-6 days. Only 16,185 samples were tested during the period.
The handout said the daily infection rate fell to 21.46 percent from Friday's 23.36 percent.
Besides, 5,907 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with an 85.12 per cent recovery rate, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 16,185 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in 257 labs across the country.
The daily infection rate was 21.46 per cent and the overall death rate stands at 1.44 per cent in the country.
Among the latest day's victims, 69 were men and 32 were women. Of the victims, 99 died in different hospitals across the country while two at home. Moreover, 67 of them were in Dhaka, 23 in Chattogram, three each in Khulna and Mymensingh, two each in Rajshahi and Sylhet and one in Mymensingh division.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 7,635 of the total deceased were men and 2,648 were women.
Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus cases on March 8 last year and the first death on the 18th of that month.
With the new cases, the total caseload reached 715,252 while the total number of recoveries was 608,815, (85.12 percent of all patients) including 5,907 in the last 24 hours. 1,237 lost lives in 17 days: The virus claimed 568 lives in January this year, 281 in February and 638 in March.
Between April 1 and April 17, the country registered 1,237 deaths and 100,484 new cases.
On Thursday, the country recorded 94 deaths, a day after registering the highest number of single-day fatalities (96). The figure was 69 on Tuesday, 83 on Monday, 78 on Sunday and 77 on Saturday.
81 pc victims above 50: Of the latest victims, 69 are men and 32 are women. Of them, 99 died at hospitals.
Fifty-eight out of the 101 victims are above the age of 60. So far, 7,635 men and 2,648 women have died from the virus.
In terms of age group, 56.36 percent are aged more than 60 years while 24.62 percent are aged between 51 and 60 years. Together, these two groups account for 80.98 percent of the total fatalities.
Dhaka has recorded 58.15 percent of the fatalities with 67 deaths, followed by Chattogram's 18 percent fatality rate with 23 deaths.
On Saturday morning, there were 157 ICU beds available in the country.
There are 10,667 general beds for coronavirus patients and 5,423 of them are currently occupied. On the other hand, there are only 823 ICU beds and 666 of them are occupied at the moment.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on more voice from Asia,  Africa to resolve climate crisis
PM urged to speak for ‘A Global Regime on Climate Displacement’ at Leaders' Summit
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 US diplomats to leave
Prof Tareque Shamsur Rahman found dead at his Uttara flat
Five workers killed in clash with police
Saudi-bound special flights for migrants start after hassel
Iran nuclear talks set to resume in Vienna
No visible relief works of BNP during pandemic


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft