Girders of 57 bridges arrive from China, installation begins

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 17: Girders of 57 bridges on Dohazari-Cox's Bazar rail route arrived from China in March. Accordingly, installation of the girders on the bridges had started in the first week of the current month.

Project Director Engineer Mafizur Rahman said installation of girders on four major bridges-- Sangu Bridge, Matamuhuri Bridge, Matamuhuri Branch Bridge and Bakkali bridge-- have already been completed.

Engineer Mafizur furhter said the construction work of 70 culverts among the total of 150 has so far been completed.

Installation of rail track on 100-km-long Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route from Cox's Bazar area has already begun. The project director said, "A total of 54 per cent of the project have already been completed.'

In order to speed up the project work, Mafiz said the installation of rail tack has started from Panichara Bazar area under Ramu upazila at the end of February. He said, "We are trying to install the rail track before the rainy season." Mafizur Rahman hoped that the works would be completed by June 2022.

The Tk 18034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) will be implemented in three years. Two Chinese firms have already been appointed for this purpose.

Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion from its own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.

Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Tk 2687.99 crore.

Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at Tk 3502.5 crore.

Under the project, 128- km-long new dual gauge railway line, nine station buildings, platforms and sheds are being built.









