Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Hefazat leaders Zunayed, Jalaluddin held

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent 

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police on Saturday arrested two leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh from the capital's Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas.
 The arrested Hefazat leaders are Maulana Zunayed Al Habib, Dhaka City Unit President of the Islamist party, and Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed, an assistant secretary general of the party.  
Maulana Zunayed Al Habib was arrested from Baridhara while Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed from Mohammadpur. Maulana Zunayed is also the joint secretary general of Hefajat-e-Islam.
Mahbub Alam, joint commissioner of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the arrest of the two Hefazat leaders.
A team of the detective Branch of Police (DB) arrested Jalaluddin from Mohammadpur area. The drive is going on, said Asaduzzaman, Deputy Commissioner (DB) of Motijheel Division.
 The two Hefazat leaders were involved in the mayhem carried out in 2013 and March this year and was arrested in a case filed following the violence, the DB official said.
Maulana Zunayed was placed on a five-day remand on Saturday in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over the 2013 mayhem in the capital.
Half a dozen of Hefajat leaders were arrested in last couple of days in connection with cases filed following the mayhem in 2013 and in late march this year.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Cuba changes leadership, seeks ‘respectful’ talks with US
A man showing police lockdown pass at Signboard in Narayanganj
Girders of 57 bridges arrive from China, installation begins
Opponents of Myanmar coup form unity govt
C-19 patient of Mugda Hospital jumps to death
Hefazat leaders Zunayed, Jalaluddin held
Queen Elizabeth stands alone as her ‘strength’ Philip is laid to rest
Trained dogs can sniff out C-19 positive samples: Study


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft