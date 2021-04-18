Hefazat leaders Zunayed, Jalaluddin held

The Detective Branch (DB) of Police on Saturday arrested two leaders of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh from the capital's Baridhara and Mohammadpur areas.

The arrested Hefazat leaders are Maulana Zunayed Al Habib, Dhaka City Unit President of the Islamist party, and Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed, an assistant secretary general of the party.

Maulana Zunayed Al Habib was arrested from Baridhara while Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed from Mohammadpur. Maulana Zunayed is also the joint secretary general of Hefajat-e-Islam.

Mahbub Alam, joint commissioner of Detective Branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, confirmed the arrest of the two Hefazat leaders.

A team of the detective Branch of Police (DB) arrested Jalaluddin from Mohammadpur area. The drive is going on, said Asaduzzaman, Deputy Commissioner (DB) of Motijheel Division.

The two Hefazat leaders were involved in the mayhem carried out in 2013 and March this year and was arrested in a case filed following the violence, the DB official said.

Maulana Zunayed was placed on a five-day remand on Saturday in a case filed with Paltan Police Station over the 2013 mayhem in the capital.

Half a dozen of Hefajat leaders were arrested in last couple of days in connection with cases filed following the mayhem in 2013 and in late march this year.








