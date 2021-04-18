Video
7 die, 302 more test positive for Covid-19 in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 17: A total of 302 people have been tested positive from coronavirus after testing 1026 samples in the last 24 hours at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district. The infection rate is 29.43 percent.
Among the infection patients, 226 are from Chattogram city and 76 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
Meanwhile, a total of seven patients died in the last 24 hours only in Chattogram district. This is the 3rd highest death in a single day in the district since the onset of corona pandemic in the country.



