Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:30 AM
Home City News

Burglary at SC judge’s residence

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Some unidentified people on early Saturday stole some valuables from the official residence of recently retired Appellate Division judge Mirza Hussain Haider at the Judges' Complex, a high-security zone in the capital.
Ramna police officer-in-charge Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.
Monirul said that the burglars took three plates and nine metal tumblers from the judge's house. They entered the house cutting grill of a storeroom after sehri.
'CCTV footage showed that the thieves were entering the house. They are yet to be identified,' he said.
He said that none was arrested yet and filing of a burglary case was under-process.
A High Court judge who lives next to the residence of Justice Mirza Hussain Haider said that he came to know that the burglary took place in between 3:30am to 4:00am; but they fled the scene when Justice Haider shouted for help.


