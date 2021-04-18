Chhatra Front demands justice

Leaders and activists of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front on Saturday staged a demonstration seeking justice for killed and injured coal power plant workers at Chattogram's Banshkhali.

Earlier this morning, at least five coal-based power plant workers were killed and fifteen were injured in a clash between police and the workers at Chattogram's Banshkhali.

Samajtantrik Chhatra Front brought out a protest rally from the Dhaka University campus and staged a demonstration at the base of Raju Memorial Sculpture at around 4:30pm.

In the protest rally, the leaders and activists condemned the incident and demanded justice for the killed and injured workers.

Besides, they gave a 24 hours ultimatum to arrest the administration and police involved in the murder. Samjtantrik Chhatra Front central president Al Kaderi Joy said the government of Sheikh Hasina must take the responsibility for the killing.







