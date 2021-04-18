Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Looming food crisis among marginalised people

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Looming food crisis among marginalised people

Looming food crisis among marginalised people

The ongoing lockdown has led to income losses among low-income people, especially slum dwellers in the capital. In fact, they are less worried about the Coronavirus; they are much more anxious about food and sustaining their lives. Gradual income losses have been pushing this section of people against the wall. Unfortunately, no assistance has reached to them yet, either provided by the government or NGOs. They could somehow manage rice and pulses before lockdown, but now the ways of income have been stopped. If this situation is prolonged, their livelihoods will be in peril.

However, before the coronavirus outbreak these marginalized people, primarily living in slums, used to do menial jobs. Women either worked as garment workers or at others' homes; and men were day labourers or vendors. Women who used to work as housemaids cannot go to work, and men cannot also go to the workplace--due to the lockdown. In addition, a large number of both men and women have been terminated from their jobs. Some of them have managed the alternative ways of income but their average income has now reduced to less than half of what they used to earn before. Even though these people do not have a job or have less income they have to spend order to live.

Under these circumstances, if they do not get assistance from the government or from any other sources, they might start starving.

Undeniably, now there is no way but to implement a strict lockdown countrywide. It will take more time to quell the C-19 infection rate. In the long run, the number of unemployed people will increase. In the times of strict restrictions, steps must be taken to ensure two meals a day to those who live from hand to mouth. Cash and food aid should be provided, otherwise people will come out on the streets.

Hopefully, the disaster management and relief ministry has announced that food assistance will be provided to 1.25 crore families in the ongoing lockdown. The government will distribute 10kg of rice, 1kg of pulses, one litre of soybean oil, 1kg of salt and 4kg of potatoes under the "humanitarian food aid" to each of 1.25 crore families. We heartily welcome the government for this initiative.

It is now important to distribute food among poor people, especially in slums in cities. The assistance should reach the poor before there is a food crisis. Authorities must ensure fair distribution of the allocated relief goods. Simultaneously, the authorities concerned must be aware so that there is no corruption or irregularities in this relief distribution programme.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Looming food crisis among marginalised people
Set up field hospitals the quickest
Poverty rate soaring up
Have a blessed Ramadan and New Year
Crying need for ICU beds
Inclusive recovery needed to tackle economic fallout
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
US a key partner in combating climate crisis in Bangladesh


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft