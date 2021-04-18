

Looming food crisis among marginalised people



However, before the coronavirus outbreak these marginalized people, primarily living in slums, used to do menial jobs. Women either worked as garment workers or at others' homes; and men were day labourers or vendors. Women who used to work as housemaids cannot go to work, and men cannot also go to the workplace--due to the lockdown. In addition, a large number of both men and women have been terminated from their jobs. Some of them have managed the alternative ways of income but their average income has now reduced to less than half of what they used to earn before. Even though these people do not have a job or have less income they have to spend order to live.



Under these circumstances, if they do not get assistance from the government or from any other sources, they might start starving.



Undeniably, now there is no way but to implement a strict lockdown countrywide. It will take more time to quell the C-19 infection rate. In the long run, the number of unemployed people will increase. In the times of strict restrictions, steps must be taken to ensure two meals a day to those who live from hand to mouth. Cash and food aid should be provided, otherwise people will come out on the streets.



Hopefully, the disaster management and relief ministry has announced that food assistance will be provided to 1.25 crore families in the ongoing lockdown. The government will distribute 10kg of rice, 1kg of pulses, one litre of soybean oil, 1kg of salt and 4kg of potatoes under the "humanitarian food aid" to each of 1.25 crore families. We heartily welcome the government for this initiative.



