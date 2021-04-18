Stand by the farmers

Dear

Farmers' dreams have turned into nightmare due to the damage in the paddy field caused by scorching air. Agricultural experts say that if the temperature rises above 35 degrees Celsius, the rice flowers may dry out. In the last week of March, the highest temperature in the country rose to 39 degrees Celsius.



Boro paddy was being damaged due to continuous heat flow during flowering. Very recent, mild heat wave blowing over the country, rice husks and leaves of many lands have dried up. According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, Boro paddy has affected about 48,000 hectares of land in the areas affected by the heat shock. It is initially feared that 10 to 12 thousand hectares of paddy land may be completely destroyed. This is the worst crop damage since 2007 due to heat shock. Crops in different parts of the country including Mymensingh, Netrokona, Sherpur, Kishoreganj, Rajshahi and Barguna have been damaged. We have to prepare now by deciding what to do to deal with such a situation in the future.



Government's responsibility is to assess the amount of damage and make a list of the actual victims and provide assistance accordingly. In case of low interest loans or financial incentives, it is necessary to make arrangements so that it reaches the affected farmers directly.



Abul Bashar Meraz

Student, Bangladesh Agricultural University