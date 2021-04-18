

Mujibnagar Day, an integral part of Liberation War and independence



The greatest achievement of the Mujibnagar government was to fight against Pakistan with the declaration of independence and to ensure independence by winning the war. The formation of such a government at that time was essential to liberate the country through guerrilla warfare and the most important thing was to maintain good relations with neighbouring India. A good place on the Indo-Bangladesh border was chosen to form the government from where the liberation war could easily be led.



On 10 April 1971 Tajuddin Ahmed announced the formation of the government of Bangladesh and on 17 April 1971 that government was officially sworn in at Vaidyanathtala of Meherpur. The Vaidyanathtala was renamed Mujibnagar. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the President of the Mujibnagar Government. Since President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was imprisoned in Pakistan, Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed interim President in his absence. The Mujibnagar government was a parliamentary government and the most worthy aspect was that the country was renamed the People's Republic of Bangladesh.



On 18 April 1971, the Anandabazar newspaper published a long report on the Mujibnagar government and the headline was 'New State and New Nation Born'. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence on March 26, 1971 and with that declaration of independence the greatest achievement of the Mujibnagar government was to fight against Pakistan.



Bangladesh is one of the few countries in the world that fought with the Declaration of Independence. The Mujibnagar government was formed to implement the goals of a regular government as well as to conduct the war of liberation smoothly. One of the objectives of this Mujibnagar government was to implement and formalize the Declaration of Independence of Bangladesh, to conduct the Liberation War efficiently and to organize and train the freedom fighters. One of the aims of this government was to win the support of the international community through massive publicity and to build the image of Bangladesh on foreign soil.



The Government of the sovereign People's Republic of Bangladesh was formed on 10 April 1971 and its formal swearing in was completed on 17 April 1971. During the swearing in ceremony, the national anthem of Bangladesh was sung in millions of voices and the national flag of independent Bangladesh was hoisted and the Declaration of Independence was read. Interim President Syed Nazrul Islam in his speech said that a new nation was born in this 'Amrakanan today'. Today is the beginning of a new state on the map of the world and it will last forever. At the end of the swearing-in ceremony, Tajuddin Ahmed said, "Everything we are doing is under the direction of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Pakistan is dead today and



their graves have been built in exchange for the sacrifices of countless people."



Yahya Khan wanted to show the world that the Bengalis' war of independence was taking place on Indian soil, but to disprove Yahya Khan's assertion, it was decided to hold the swearing-in ceremony of the independent Bangladesh government on Bengali soil. Bangladesh's name was placed on the world map through the official swearing-in ceremony of the Mujibnagar government. The 9-month bloody war of liberation was organized under this Mujibnagar government and the people of Bengal gained their independence through the severe war. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's declaration of independence on March 26 and the swearing-in ceremony of the independent Bangladesh government following it was a major milestone in the history of the War of Independence and a historic turning point.



During the War of Liberation, the head office of this government was set up in Calcutta mainly for security and uninterrupted leadership. The Mujibnagar government had to face many adversities and challenges and within two weeks of being sworn in, the Pakistan army attacked Mujibnagar. The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh formed at Mujibnagar was the focal point of all the activities of the War of Liberation.



The Mujibnagar government conducted the war of liberation very efficiently, conducted political activities, strengthened diplomatic relations, achieved the support of the international community and carried out all the activities including rehabilitation of one crore refugees.



Bangladesh, Bengali, Liberation War, Bangabandhu and Mujibnagar are inseparable. April 17 is a memorable day in the history of Bangladesh's independence. The official foundation of the independent sovereign Bangladesh, the cherished dream of the Bengalis for thousands of years, was laid on 17th April. The diplomatic activities of the Mujibnagar government abroad were a significant event.



The Mujibnagar government appointed Justice Abu Saeed Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, as Special Envoy to the world to garner the support of the world community. One of the important steps of Mujibnagar government's activities abroad is to set up missions of Bangladesh government in different countries of the world including Kolkata, Delhi, London and Washington.



In response to the Mujibnagar government's call, many Bengalis at the Pakistan embassy left Pakistan in April. During the War of Liberation, about 38 high-ranking Bengali officials left the Pakistan Embassy and expressed their allegiance to the Government of Bangladesh. In early May, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's economic adviser, Professor Rehman Sobhan, went to the United States at the behest of the government and was the first representative of the Government of Bangladesh in USA. As a result of his effective work, a World Bank delegation visited Bangladesh in June and, based on their reports, the donor community refrained from providing new aid to Pakistan. The activities of the Mujibnagar government abroad are a golden chapter in the history of the liberation war of Bangladesh.



As a result of the Mujibnagar government's effective activities abroad, the world community came to know about the brutal genocide, torture and rape of women by Pakistani forces. During the War of Liberation, there was a global sympathy for the Bengalis and this was made possible by the diplomatic strengthening of the Mujibnagar government abroad.



One of the diplomatic activities of the Mujibnagar government was to establish missions of Bangladesh in different countries, to strengthen diplomatic activities, to send delegates and to seek international support for the liberation war and to raise funds abroad. During the War of Liberation, the Mujibnagar government encouraged and united the freedom fighters to achieve the goal of independence through guerrilla warfare.

The Mujibnagar government was the first government of Bangladesh which is now 50 years old and realizing the significance of this day, we have to work for the implementation of the spirit of liberation war.

The Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment













Bengali nation gained independence through nine months of bloody war under the dynamic leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The formation of the Mujibnagar government was a historic moment and the government led the liberation war in Bangladesh and played a leading role in shaping world opinion. The formation of the Mujibnagar government and the conduct of the war of liberation under that government was a great foresight of the leadership of the Awami League.The greatest achievement of the Mujibnagar government was to fight against Pakistan with the declaration of independence and to ensure independence by winning the war. The formation of such a government at that time was essential to liberate the country through guerrilla warfare and the most important thing was to maintain good relations with neighbouring India. A good place on the Indo-Bangladesh border was chosen to form the government from where the liberation war could easily be led.On 10 April 1971 Tajuddin Ahmed announced the formation of the government of Bangladesh and on 17 April 1971 that government was officially sworn in at Vaidyanathtala of Meherpur. The Vaidyanathtala was renamed Mujibnagar. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the President of the Mujibnagar Government. Since President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was imprisoned in Pakistan, Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed interim President in his absence. The Mujibnagar government was a parliamentary government and the most worthy aspect was that the country was renamed the People's Republic of Bangladesh.On 18 April 1971, the Anandabazar newspaper published a long report on the Mujibnagar government and the headline was 'New State and New Nation Born'. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence on March 26, 1971 and with that declaration of independence the greatest achievement of the Mujibnagar government was to fight against Pakistan.Bangladesh is one of the few countries in the world that fought with the Declaration of Independence. The Mujibnagar government was formed to implement the goals of a regular government as well as to conduct the war of liberation smoothly. One of the objectives of this Mujibnagar government was to implement and formalize the Declaration of Independence of Bangladesh, to conduct the Liberation War efficiently and to organize and train the freedom fighters. One of the aims of this government was to win the support of the international community through massive publicity and to build the image of Bangladesh on foreign soil.The Government of the sovereign People's Republic of Bangladesh was formed on 10 April 1971 and its formal swearing in was completed on 17 April 1971. During the swearing in ceremony, the national anthem of Bangladesh was sung in millions of voices and the national flag of independent Bangladesh was hoisted and the Declaration of Independence was read. Interim President Syed Nazrul Islam in his speech said that a new nation was born in this 'Amrakanan today'. Today is the beginning of a new state on the map of the world and it will last forever. At the end of the swearing-in ceremony, Tajuddin Ahmed said, "Everything we are doing is under the direction of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Pakistan is dead today andtheir graves have been built in exchange for the sacrifices of countless people."Yahya Khan wanted to show the world that the Bengalis' war of independence was taking place on Indian soil, but to disprove Yahya Khan's assertion, it was decided to hold the swearing-in ceremony of the independent Bangladesh government on Bengali soil. Bangladesh's name was placed on the world map through the official swearing-in ceremony of the Mujibnagar government. The 9-month bloody war of liberation was organized under this Mujibnagar government and the people of Bengal gained their independence through the severe war. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's declaration of independence on March 26 and the swearing-in ceremony of the independent Bangladesh government following it was a major milestone in the history of the War of Independence and a historic turning point.During the War of Liberation, the head office of this government was set up in Calcutta mainly for security and uninterrupted leadership. The Mujibnagar government had to face many adversities and challenges and within two weeks of being sworn in, the Pakistan army attacked Mujibnagar. The Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh formed at Mujibnagar was the focal point of all the activities of the War of Liberation.The Mujibnagar government conducted the war of liberation very efficiently, conducted political activities, strengthened diplomatic relations, achieved the support of the international community and carried out all the activities including rehabilitation of one crore refugees.Bangladesh, Bengali, Liberation War, Bangabandhu and Mujibnagar are inseparable. April 17 is a memorable day in the history of Bangladesh's independence. The official foundation of the independent sovereign Bangladesh, the cherished dream of the Bengalis for thousands of years, was laid on 17th April. The diplomatic activities of the Mujibnagar government abroad were a significant event.The Mujibnagar government appointed Justice Abu Saeed Chowdhury, Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, as Special Envoy to the world to garner the support of the world community. One of the important steps of Mujibnagar government's activities abroad is to set up missions of Bangladesh government in different countries of the world including Kolkata, Delhi, London and Washington.In response to the Mujibnagar government's call, many Bengalis at the Pakistan embassy left Pakistan in April. During the War of Liberation, about 38 high-ranking Bengali officials left the Pakistan Embassy and expressed their allegiance to the Government of Bangladesh. In early May, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's economic adviser, Professor Rehman Sobhan, went to the United States at the behest of the government and was the first representative of the Government of Bangladesh in USA. As a result of his effective work, a World Bank delegation visited Bangladesh in June and, based on their reports, the donor community refrained from providing new aid to Pakistan. The activities of the Mujibnagar government abroad are a golden chapter in the history of the liberation war of Bangladesh.As a result of the Mujibnagar government's effective activities abroad, the world community came to know about the brutal genocide, torture and rape of women by Pakistani forces. During the War of Liberation, there was a global sympathy for the Bengalis and this was made possible by the diplomatic strengthening of the Mujibnagar government abroad.One of the diplomatic activities of the Mujibnagar government was to establish missions of Bangladesh in different countries, to strengthen diplomatic activities, to send delegates and to seek international support for the liberation war and to raise funds abroad. During the War of Liberation, the Mujibnagar government encouraged and united the freedom fighters to achieve the goal of independence through guerrilla warfare.The Mujibnagar government was the first government of Bangladesh which is now 50 years old and realizing the significance of this day, we have to work for the implementation of the spirit of liberation war.The Assistant Professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola, Dhaka Cantonment