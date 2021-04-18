Housewife Selina finds new hope with black chicken

KALAI, JOYPURHAT, Apr 12: Housewife Selina in Kalai Upazila of the district finds new hope with black chicken to change her lifestyle.

Earlier Selina's family was running in hardship; three-time meals could not be managed; her husband Raihan is a mason; with one son and one daughter, their family could not survive on the lone earning of Raihan. In this situation, Selina took loan from one of her relatives. She started her farm with chickens of Pakistani species, broiler and layer chickens. But she did not get good profit; rather, she counted loss.

Later, taking advice from a local private organisation, she re-started her farm with black chicken of Kadknath species; she came to know it is very nutritious, medicinal, and profitable. Now she is getting benefit.

The black chicken is originated from Maddhya Pradesh of India, where locally called Kalomasi. The ancient origin of the chicken is from Kemani area in Indonesia, where it is known as Ayam Kemani.

Selina's farm is located in Kashipur Village of Kalai Upazila. At present, the farm is running commercially.

A visit to her farm found black chickens on her yard; normally chicken is farmed in cage, these are in open space; other chickens are also farmed.

The chicken is totally black with feathers, skin, lips, tongue, limbs, and intestines.

She is not only farming chicken but also producing one-day chick.

There are about 70 small and fledged chickens in her farm; of these 25 Kadaknath species. Of the Kadaknath species, six are cocks and 19 are hen.

At present, each hen is laying 150 eggs yearly. Hundreds of chicks are being hatched in her own incubator per month.

Like other hens, chicks are hatched within 21-22 days; per month about 400 chicks are produced. She is selling about 100 eggs weekly. Every day enthusiastic men and women are coming to see her black chicken.

Selina said, her business is dull amid corona pandemic.

She started her farm with 30 chicks of 22 days from the private organisation.

She added: the black chicken requires less feed; it eats grass; its farming is easy. In fact, the anti-biotic capacity of the chicken is very strong.

Selina further said, a full-fledged Kadaknath hen grows up to three to 3.50 kg, whereas a other-type hen grows up to two to 2.50 kg.

A piece of fledged hen sells at about Tk 2,000 while another of other species of the same weight sells at about Tk 1,500.

She mentioned, consumers prefer the black chicken.

"The nutrition value of this species is very high," she mentioned again. Its meat and egg are very tasty and medicinal, she added.

The hen starts giving egg from six-month age; a hen lays 130-150 eggs per year.

But the hen of Kadaknath species does not hatch her eggs; for hatching eggs, local hen is used; or eggs can be hatched in a incubator.

At present, per piece one-month chick sells at Tk 300-350. The demand of such chick is on the rise.

One month's advance order requires to purchase chick.

"Many poultry proprietors purchase chicks from me almost every day," she mentioned, adding, they are also farming the species.

According to her, many have been able to bring in solvency in their families by farming the species.

Udaypur Union Chairman Md Wazed Ali Mandal Dada said, Selina's entrepreneurship is encouraging; she has introduced a lot-changing entrepreneurship.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Abu Taleb said, meat of kadaknath hen is tasty, medicinal, and profitable.

The Kadaknath or black chicken is more nutritious than other species, he mentioned.

Its meat and egg are very useful for heart disease, diabetes, kidney disease, sexual weakness, and cancer; the meat contains less cholesterol.

The meat is also enriched with Vitamin B- 1,2,6,13, Vitamin-C, E, protein, calcium, phosphorous, iron, and amino acid.

It is also useful for children's body forming. The anti-biotic capacity is more higher than others, and its treatment cost is cheaper as well. If vaccination is regular, other medicine does not require for the species, he further said, adding the farming is also cost-effective, less labour-intensive, and profitable.

As a result, its demand is on the rise in bazaars.

He added, housewife Selina of Kashipur Village in the upazila is playing a positive role with her Kadaknath farm.

Seeing her success, others are following her; new employments are created.

It is expected, black chicken entrepreneurs are going to play pivotal role in eradicating poverty, he concluded.