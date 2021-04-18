Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Senbag



SENBAG, NOAKHALI, Apr 17: A housewife reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Senbag Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Nargis Akhter, 17, daughter of Abdul Matin of Enayetpur Village under Damurua Union in the upazila. Local sources said Nargis got married with a man in the area two to three months back.She came to visit her father's house a couple of days ago.Later, she hanged herself from a ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon while her family members were unaware of it.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.The deceased's family sources said Nargis was a mentally-unstable girl.Officer-in-Charge of Senbag Police Station Abdul Baten Mridha confirmed the incident.