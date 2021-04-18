Video
Home Countryside

296 more contract corona in 3 dists

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondents

A total of 296 more people including an additional deputy commissioner (ADC) have tested positive for coronavirus in three districts- Bogura, Manikganj and Sirajganj, in two days.  
BOGURA: A total of 141 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district Some 92 more people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
Bogura Deputy Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
Of the newly infected people, 76 are in Sadar, six in Dupchanchia, five in Sherpur, three in Shibganj, Kahalu and Shajahanpur each, and two in Gabtali upazilas.
Meanwhile, 25 more people have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.
The test results of 92 samples came positive, out of 304, tested at PCR labs of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and TMSS Medical College in Bogura, the deputy CS added.
Earlier, some 49 people have contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Friday morning.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 11,173 here.
Meanwhile, a total of 271 people have, so far, died of the virus in the district.
MANIKGANJ: Some 149 more contracted coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 2,227 in the district.
Manikganj CS Dr Anwarul Amin Akhanda confirmed the information on Saturday morning.
Meanwhile, a total of 1,891 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 39 died of it in the district.
SIRAJGANJ: Six more people including the district ADC Tofazzal Hossain tested positive for coronavirus in last 24 hours.
Of the newly infected persons, three are health workers.
Sirajganj CS Office Statistician Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter on Friday afternoon.
A total of 52 samples were tested in PCR lab at Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College Hospital and six people were found positive for the virus, said CS Dr Jahidul Islam.
So far, 3,159 contracted the virus in the district.
 Meanwhile, 2,600 people have been recovered from the virus while 21 died of it in the district.


