Four of a family injured in gas cylinder explosion

BOGURA, Apr 17: Four members of a family sustained burn injuries in a house in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The incident took place in the house of Anwar Hossain at Mohipur Colony under Garidah Union at around 10:15am, Sherpur Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Raton Hossain confirmed the incident.

The injured are Anwar Hossain, 55, his wife Halena Begum, 48, and their son Nuruzzaman, 31, and neighbour Amena Khatun, 46.

They are now undergoing treatment at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH).

More than 35 percent of their bodies were burnt in the incident, said the SZMCH physician Mamunur Rashid.





