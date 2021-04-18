Video
Wildlife endangered at Kaptai due to hill burning

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

A hill in Kaptai Upazila being burned for jhum cultivation. photo: observer

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Apr 17: Top soil, biodiversity, and wildlife are being threatened in Kaptai Upazila of the district due to hill burning.  
The reason behind the fire-burning on the hill could not be identified exactly. Some said, the firing is being caused by burning cigarette stubs. Others said, it happens due to preparing places for jhum cultivation.
According to official sources, for jhum cultivation, fire is set in the reserved forest; as a result, various species of animals and birds are getting endangered; their habitats are also being destroyed.
Besides, natural small and big trees are being destroyed.
Sources at Fire services Office in Kaptai said, on information, fire-fighting team went to extinguish fire beside the forest in March.
President of Kaptai National Park CMC Committee Kazi Maksudur Rahman Babul said, a section of unscrupulous persons are burning hill and running jhum cultivation; as a result, forest is getting destroyed; along with, birds and animals are disappearing; and wildlife in the hill tracts is being threatened.
Getting not food in the forest, elephants are entering localities everyday in search of food, he mentioned, adding these are vandalising local houses.
Expressing anger, he urged authorities concerned for stopping firing for jhum cultivation.
Divisional Forest Officer of South Chattogram Hill Tracts Md Rafiquzzaman Shah said, none is making fire in the forest under the Forest Department.
If anyone tries to set fire, he will be resisted instantly, he added.
Mainly jhum cultivators are setting fire in the hill. Because of this, top soil is being destroyed; microbiology is endangered; and with this, wildlife habitats are also being destroyed.
Due to fire-burning, food crisis has been created for wildlife; so wild animals are entering locality for food, he mentioned.
"We are trying to make people aware of fire in the hill," he mentioned, adding, also publicity campaign is being conducted to stop it.
Also an effort is on to engage locals in social plantation on the hill, he informed. +
If social plantation programme is implemented, there will be socio-economic development through employment creation, he added.


