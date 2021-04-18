300 jobless workers get food items in Khulna

KHULNA, Apr 17: As part of the instant humanitarian support programme by the deputy commissioner to mitigate the economic hardship caused by coronavirus situation during lockdown, the local administration has distributed essential food items among the 300 jobless workers on the Divisional Commissioner Office premises here on Saturday.

Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the programme as chief guest and distributed rice, pulses, oils, potatoes, and goards among 300 jobless workers of easy bikes, three wheelers and tailors, maintaining social distance.

With DC Md. Helal Hossain in the chair, Khulna Divisional Commissioner Md Ismail Hossain, General Secretary of City Unit Awami League MDA Babul Rana, Deputy Director of Local Government of Khulna District Administration Md Iqbal Hossain, Additional DC (General) Md Yousup Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ICT and Education) Sadekur Rahman, Joint Director of Labour Mizanur Rahman, and Khulna Press Club President S M Zahid Hossain were present on the occasion.

City Mayor urged the people to avoid gathering and remain at home and abide by the health directives of the government to prevent community transmission of Covid-19.





