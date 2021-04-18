Ten die of corona in different districts

A total of 10 people died of coronavirus in different districts including Manikganj, Bogura and Rajshahi, in three days.

MANIKGANJ: A woman died of coronavirus in the district at dawn on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jahanara Begum, 45, wife of Sona Mia, a resident of Seota area in Manikganj Municipality.

Caretaker of Manikganj Sadar Hospital Dr Arshad Ullah said Jahanara Begum was admitted to the hospital five days back as she was suffering with the virus symptoms. She tested positive for the virus.

Later, she died at corona ward in the hospital at dawn on Saturday.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Anwarul Amin Akhanda confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: An elderly man died of coronavirus at Shahid Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in the district town on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Zahidur Rahman, 75.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 272 in the district.

Bogura Deputy CS Dr Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the matter on Saturday morning.

RAJSHAHI: Five people died of coronavirus and three others died with the virus symptoms in Rajshahi in two days. Six people died with coronavirus infection and its symptoms at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Friday night. Of them, three died of the virus and three others with its symptoms.

Among the deceased, four people died in Corona Ward No. 22, one in Ward No. 25, and another in Ward No. 30 of RMCH.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the matter. He said the samples of the deceased were collected and sent for the virus test.

The deceased will be buried in accordance with the hygiene rules.

Meanwhile, 123 people were admitted to the hospital with the virus infection and its symptoms in the last 24 hours till Saturday.

Earlier, two more people died of coronavirus in the division on Thursday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 430 here.

Meanwhile, some 225 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 29,536 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Friday noon.

He said the highest 270 people have, so far, died in Bogura while 60 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 31 in Naogaon, 15 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 12 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 25,577 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,324 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.





