Different agricultural inputs and Aush paddy seeds were distributed among 350 farmers on the Rajibpur Upazila Parishad premises in Kurigram on Thursday. Each of the farmers received 5 kg of Aush paddy seeds. Upazila Chairman Akbar Hossain Hero, UNO Nabirul Islam and Agriculture Officer Golam Raihan were present during the distribution. photo: observer