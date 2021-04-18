Two found dead in two districts

Two people including a woman were found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Narsingdi and Rajshahi, on Friday.

MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from his father-in-law's house in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

Deceased Humayun Kabir Babu, 22, was the son of Siraj Uddin, a resident of Mijmiji Taltala Club area under Siddhirganj Police Station (PS) in Narayanganj.

The deceased's family sources said Humayun Kabir got married with Fahima, 19, daughter of Farid Mia of Dakshin Barudia Village under Kachikata Union in the upazila, about a year back.

However, Humayun went to visit his father-in-law's house on Thursday evening.

Later, member of his in-laws' house found him hanging from the ceiling of a room at early hours while they came to call him for sehri.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Monohardi Police Station Mohammad Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death will be known after getting autopsy report.

RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a young woman from a pond in Shah Makhdum PS area in the city on Friday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 20 to 22, could not be known immediately.

Police sources said locals spotted the body inside a drum in a pond in Cityhat area on the Amchattar-Kashiyadanga Bypass Road in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shah Makhdum PS OC Saiful Islam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the young woman might have been strangled and her body was dumped in the area.









