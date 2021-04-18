Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three murdered in three districts

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondents

Three people including an expatriate were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Rajshahi and Faridpur, in four days.
PIROJPUR: A man was stabbed to death by his younger brother in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.
Deceased Helal Uddin Molla alias Keramot Molla, 34, was the son of Sobahan Molla of Mathanera Village under Sariktala-Dumuritala Union in the upazila.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Mohammad Ali Molla, younger brother of the deceased, stabbed Sobahan Molla, at around 4:30am over family feud, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
However, police arrested Mohammad Ali Molla from Masimpur area in the municipal town in this connection.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.
RAJSHAHI:  A man was strangled by his newlywed wife in Mohanpur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.
Deceased Harun, 28, son of Baizul Mandol, was a resident of Bishara Village in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Harun got married with an eighth grader, 14, on March 19 last.
However, the girl strangled her husband at around 1am as he was forcing her for physical intimacy.
Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Mohanpur PS OC Tauhidur Rahman confirmed the incident.
BHANGA, FARIDPUR: An expatriate was hacked to death by miscreants in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Masud Rana, 50, was an Italy expatriate. He was the son of Harun-or-Rashid of Gazaria Village in Bhanga Municipality area.
Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Masud Rana at a tea stall in the area at around 9pm and started hacking him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.
Injured Masud Rana was rushed to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Bhanga PS OC Syed Lutfar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Housewife Selina finds new hope with black chicken
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Senbag
Khulna administration distributed food items among 300 jobless workers
296 more contract corona in 3 dists
Four of a family injured in gas cylinder explosion
Wildlife endangered at Kaptai due to hill burning
300 jobless workers get food items in Khulna
Ten die of corona in different districts


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft