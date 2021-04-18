Three murdered in three districts

Three people including an expatriate were murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Rajshahi and Faridpur, in four days.

PIROJPUR: A man was stabbed to death by his younger brother in Sadar Upazila of the district early Friday.

Deceased Helal Uddin Molla alias Keramot Molla, 34, was the son of Sobahan Molla of Mathanera Village under Sariktala-Dumuritala Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Mohammad Ali Molla, younger brother of the deceased, stabbed Sobahan Molla, at around 4:30am over family feud, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police arrested Mohammad Ali Molla from Masimpur area in the municipal town in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station (PS) Nurul Islam confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A man was strangled by his newlywed wife in Mohanpur Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Harun, 28, son of Baizul Mandol, was a resident of Bishara Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Harun got married with an eighth grader, 14, on March 19 last.

However, the girl strangled her husband at around 1am as he was forcing her for physical intimacy.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mohanpur PS OC Tauhidur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: An expatriate was hacked to death by miscreants in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Masud Rana, 50, was an Italy expatriate. He was the son of Harun-or-Rashid of Gazaria Village in Bhanga Municipality area.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Masud Rana at a tea stall in the area at around 9pm and started hacking him mercilessly, leaving him critically injured.

Injured Masud Rana was rushed to Bhanga Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bhanga PS OC Syed Lutfar Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the accused.





