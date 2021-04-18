Six killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Six people were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Noakhali, Sirajganj, Tangail and Bhola, in two days.

NOAKHALI: A minor boy was run over by a lorry in Sonaimuri Municipality of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ratan, 8, son of Imam Hossain, a resident of Nawtola Village in the municipality.

Local sources said a lorry hit the boy in front of Nawtola Bhuiyan Bari in the municipality at around 10:30am, while he was crossing a road, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the lorry.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Gias Uddin confirmed the incident.

SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed when a covered van rammed into a van in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.

Deceased Akter Molla, 55, was a resident of Farid Pangasi Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shahjadpur PS Abdul Mannan said the accident took place in Farid Pangasi Village on the Shahjadpur-Enayerpur Regional Road at around 8pm when he was returning home riding on his son's van, which left him seriously injured. Locals rushed him to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police, however, seized the covered van, but its driver fled the scene, the SI added.

TANGAIL: Three people were killed in a collision between two trucks in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The accident took place in Char Bhabla area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at around 3:30pm.

The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.

Bangabandhu Bridge PS OC confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tuhin, 14, an eighth grader at a local school. He was the son of Kabir, a resident of the upazila.

Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Tuhin hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Asli area under Farazganj Union in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.







