Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Six killed in road mishaps in 4 dists

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondents

Six people were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Noakhali, Sirajganj, Tangail and Bhola, in two days.
NOAKHALI: A minor boy was run over by a lorry in Sonaimuri Municipality of the district on Saturday morning.
The deceased was identified as Ratan, 8, son of Imam Hossain, a resident of Nawtola Village in the municipality.
Local sources said a lorry hit the boy in front of Nawtola Bhuiyan Bari in the municipality at around 10:30am, while he was crossing a road, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the lorry.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) Gias Uddin confirmed the incident.
SIRAJGANJ: A man was killed when a covered van rammed into a van in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Friday night.
Deceased Akter Molla, 55, was a resident of Farid Pangasi Village in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shahjadpur PS Abdul Mannan said the accident took place in Farid Pangasi Village on the Shahjadpur-Enayerpur Regional Road at around 8pm when he was returning home riding on his son's van, which left him seriously injured. Locals rushed him to Enayetpur Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police, however, seized the covered van, but its driver fled the scene, the SI added.
TANGAIL: Three people were killed in a collision between two trucks in Kalihati Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.
The accident took place in Char Bhabla area on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway at around 3:30pm.
The identities of the deceased could not be known yet.
Bangabandhu Bridge PS OC confirmed the incident.
LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tuhin, 14, an eighth grader at a local school. He was the son of Kabir, a resident of the upazila.
Police and local sources said a motorcycle carrying Tuhin hit hard a roadside tree after losing its control over the steering in Asli area under Farazganj Union in the morning, which left him dead on the spot.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Housewife Selina finds new hope with black chicken
Housewife ‘commits suicide’ at Senbag
Khulna administration distributed food items among 300 jobless workers
296 more contract corona in 3 dists
Four of a family injured in gas cylinder explosion
Wildlife endangered at Kaptai due to hill burning
300 jobless workers get food items in Khulna
Ten die of corona in different districts


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft