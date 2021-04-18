Video
51st Mujibnagar Day observed in districts

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

The photo shows a flower wrath being placed by AL leaders at the Mujibnagar Memorial in Meherpur on Saturday on the occasion of the 51st Mujibnagar Day. photo: observer

The photo shows a flower wrath being placed by AL leaders at the Mujibnagar Memorial in Meherpur on Saturday on the occasion of the 51st Mujibnagar Day. photo: observer

The historic Mujibnagar Day was observed on Saturday, marking the oath-taking ceremony of country's first government on April 17 in 1971.
Following genocide by the Pakistan army on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March 25 in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on April 17 to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.
To mark the 51st Mujibnagar Day, different programmes were organised in districts including Meherpur, Kishoreganj and Pirojpur on Saturday in a limited arrangement amid Covid-19 pandemic.
MEHERPUR: In this connection, different programmes were organised in the district. The day's programmes were organised by the Liberation Affairs Ministry along with district administration.
Joint General Secretary (GS) of Awami League (AL) Mahabub-ul-Alam Hanif  said, Hefazat, Jamaat, and BNP are the same; they all are anti-independence forces.
These forces are becoming strong under the leadership of BNP, he mentioned.
He further said, as war criminals were tried and punished in 2013, these religious businessmen who want to turn the country into a failed state by damaging national properties will also have to be punished.
Earlier, after paying homage at the Mujibnagar Memorial, Jatiya Sangsad Whip Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan hoisted the party flag, and Mahbubul Alam Hanif hoisted the national flag standing on the Sheikh Hasina Mancha in Mujibnagar.
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, MP, Mohammad Sahiduzzaman Khokon, MP, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Munsur Alam Khan and Superintend of Police (SP) SM Murad Ali were also present at that time.
DC Dr. Monsur Alam Khan hoisted the national flag soon after the sun-rise. Later, a special prayer was offered.  
KISHOREGANJ: On the occasion, district AL organised various programmes including hoisting of the national and party flags in AL office.
Wreaths were placed on portraits of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and four national leaders.
Later, a virtual meeting was held in the conference room of the Collectorate Office.  DC Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over it. Among others, SP Md. Mashrukur Rahman Khaled, BPM (Bar), ADC (General) Md. Golam Mostafa, Additional District Magistrate Abdullah al Mashud, district AL GS Advocate M.A Afzol,  Joint GS Shah Azizul Hoque, Gonotantree Party President Advocate Bhupendra Bhowmic Dulon, ex-FF Commander Md. Asad Ullah, district  Mahila AL GS Bilkis Begum, district  Krishak League GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, and Journalist Saiful Hoque Mollah Dulu spoke at the meeting.
Speakers discussed the importance of the day in building an independent and prosperous Bangladesh.
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district administration organised a virtual meeting on Saturday morning.
State Minister for Fisheries and Livestock SM Reazul Karim, MP, attended the meeting as chief guest.  
DC Abu Ali Md. Shazzad Hossain chaired it while SP Hiatul Isam Khan was present as special guest.
Chief guest said, AL leaders took oath as legal government in 1971.
The Mujibnagar Government was formed with the mandate of the people of the country, he mentioned, adding, so new generation should know the real history of the Liberation War and its role.
Among others, government officials, FFs, UNOs, journalists, AL leaders, and public representatives were also connected to the virtual meeting.


