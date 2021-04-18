41 migrants dead as boat sinks

TUNIS, Apr 17: At least 41 people, including a child, have died after a boat carrying African migrants to Europe sank off Tunisia, the UN refugee agency and International Organization for Migration said on Friday.

"According to reports from local UNHCR and IOM teams, three survivors were rescued by the Tunisian National Coast Guard" following Thursday's sinking, they said in a joint statement.

"The bodies of 41 people, including at least one child, have so far been retrieved," the statement said. Earlier, Ali Ayari, spokesman for the Tunisian coast guard in the eastern city of Sfax, had put the death toll at 20.

He said the bodies of 11 men, eight women and a child were retrieved. Seventeen other people were missing. -AFP