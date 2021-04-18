Imran slams insulting Prophet

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17: Western governments should treat people who insult the Prophet Mohammed the same as those who deny the Holocaust, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday.

Speaking after a week of violent protests in Pakistan by a radical Islamist party outraged by French government support for magazines publishing cartoons of Mohammed, Khan said insulting the prophet hurt Muslims around the world.

"We Muslims have the greatest love & respect for our Prophet," he tweeted. "We cannot tolerate any such disrespect & abuse."

The group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was banned Thursday after days of violent protests during which four policemen were killed.

The radical party has orchestrated a months-long campaign for the expulsion of the French ambassador to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's defence of the cartoons' publication. -AFP







