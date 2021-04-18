Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Imran slams insulting Prophet

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17: Western governments should treat people who insult the Prophet Mohammed the same as those who deny the Holocaust, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday.
Speaking after a week of violent protests in Pakistan by a radical Islamist party outraged by French government support for magazines publishing cartoons of Mohammed, Khan said insulting the prophet hurt Muslims around the world.  
"We Muslims have the greatest love & respect for our Prophet," he tweeted. "We cannot tolerate any such disrespect & abuse."
The group Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was banned Thursday after days of violent protests during which four policemen were killed.
The radical party has orchestrated a months-long campaign for the expulsion of the French ambassador to protest against President Emmanuel Macron's defence of the cartoons' publication.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
41 migrants dead as boat sinks
Imran slams insulting Prophet
Johnson to visit India
A worker fills medical oxygen cylinders for hospital
BJP calls for EC action
‘CIA planned to assassinate Raul Castro in 1960’
Junta leader to join ASEAN summit
Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride up the Long Walk


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft