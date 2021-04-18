Johnson to visit India

LONDON, Apr 17: Boris Johnson's visit to India will still go ahead later this month despite the country's soaring coronavirus cases and a new variant there, No 10 says. Public Health England says 73 cases of the variant first identified in India have been found in England and four in Scotland.

Officials have called it a "variant under investigation" rather than "of concern". The PM had already scaled down his trip due to India's rising number of cases. The country has reported more than 150,000 Covid cases a day for the past three weeks.

Speaking about the prime minister's visit to India, a No 10 spokesman said the trip was already "slightly shorter than it will have been". Johnson was due to spend four days in the south Asian country but after talks with Narendra Modi's administration, the "bulk" of meetings will take place on one day - Monday, 26 April. -BBC







