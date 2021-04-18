Video
Home Foreign News

West Bengal Polls Fifth Phase

BJP calls for EC action

Mamata alleges phone tapping over audio clip

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

KOLKATA, Apr 17: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday demanded that a Special Investigation Team be formed to investigate a purported audio clip where West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is heard asking Trinamool Congress (TMC) party workers to hold rallies with the bodies of those who died in firing by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on April 10 during the fourth phase of the polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Mamata of conspiring to use the bodies of the victims of last week's Cooch Behar firing to consolidate her vote bank. He referred to a reported audio clip doing the rounds in which she is allegedly heard planning to take out a rally of the bodies.
In the purported clip, Mamata Banerjee is heard speaking to Partha Pratim Ray, TMC's candidate from Sitalkuchi, to conduct a rally with the bodies of the four victims. "Don't panic. You should make arrangements for conducting a rally with the bodies the next day. And also consult a lawyer and file a police complaint so that neither the SP nor IC can escape," she was allegedly heard telling Ray.
A day after an audio tape - in which she is allegedly heard proposing a rally with the bodies of Cooch Behar firing victims surfaced, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today claimed that her phone is being tapped and said she will order a CID probe into it.
Addressing an election rally in Bengal's Galsi, she accused the BJP of being involved in the conspiracy as the party "cannot match" the ruling Trinamool Congress's campaigning on development programmes. "I will order a CID probe into the issue. I will not spare anyone involved in such snooping activities. I have already come to know who is behind this," the Ms Banerjee claimed.    -PTI


