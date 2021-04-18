Video
Sunday, 18 April, 2021
Junta leader to join ASEAN summit

Myanmar releases 23,000 prisoners in NY amnesty

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

YANGON, Apr 17: Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will join a special ASEAN summit next week, the Thai foreign ministry said Saturday, his first official trip since masterminding a coup which deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
The military has deployed lethal force to quell the anti-coup movement, killing more than 720 people and detaining some 3,100 activists, journalists and dissidents, according to a local monitoring group.
Regional leaders have sought to open communications with the regime, and on Saturday Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that a summit of Southeast Asian leaders in Jakarta on Myanmar's situation will include the senior general.
The meeting of the 10-country bloc of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is expected to address the ongoing crisis in post-coup Myanmar, and will be on April 24 in Jakarta.  The announcement drew dismay from activists, who have long beseeched foreign leaders not to recognise the junta.
The military has consistently justified the putsch by alleging widespread fraud in November's elections, which Suu Kyi's party won in a landslide. They claim power will be handed back to a civilian administration after elections are held in about a year -- though they recently extended the timeline to a two-year period.
Saturday was the first day of Myanmar's traditional New Year, and hundreds in commercial hub Yangon visited the famed Shwedagon Pagoda to pray as soldiers patrolled the streets.  The junta is planning to release more than 23,000 prisoners nationwide, an official said Saturday, even as the military continues to detain and issue arrest warrants for anti-coup dissidents.
Myanmar typically grants an annual amnesty to thousands of prisoners to mark its traditional Buddhist New Year holiday -- which in previous years have been joyous affairs with city-wide water fights.
But this year, with the military back in power after ousting civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, anti-coup activists have used the holiday as an opportunity to protest the growing death toll and mass arrests.
It remains unclear whether anti-junta protesters or journalists jailed covering the coup will be among those freed. A prison official told AFP on condition of anonymity that jails across the country will start freeing more than 23,000 people on Saturday.
"We will release more than 800 prisoners from Insein prison" in commercial hub Yangon, he added, declining to elaborate.
In February, the junta released a similar number of prisoners, with some rights groups at the time fearing the move was to free up space for opponents of the military as well as cause chaos in communities.  
On Wednesday a rebel group executed a man who had been freed in that amnesty, who it said had subsequently raped and killed a five-year-old girl.
Just before Armed Forces Day, the regime also freed around 900 jailed demonstrators.     -AFP


