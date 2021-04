Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride up the Long Walk













Members of the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride up the Long Walk to Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17 for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. photo : AFP