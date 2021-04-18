Video
Airlines start waiving off changes on soaring Covid cases

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

NEW DELHI, April 17: Airlines have started waiving change fees for domestic flights as soaring Covid cases and ever-changing entry requirements of different states are leading people to postpone their earlier planned trips.
IndiGo - which accounts for one in every two domestic flyers - has waived off change fees on new bookings made from April 17-30, 2021 and is allowing passengers to make unlimited changes for new bookings made till this month-end on regular fares under this offer.
However, there is no change in the cancellation fee, and that will be chargeable.
Air India is giving one free change on domestic tickets till April 30, 2021, with the travel change allowed being to date, flight number or sector.
AI says it is allowing this "in view of continually changing Covid measures adopted by different state governments to contain the pandemic, the travelling public is faced with many uncertainties."
IndiGo chief strategy and revenue officer Sanjay Kumar said: "It is our constant endeavour to create customer delight and enhance our customer experience. This offer is in line with our philosophy of providing our customers a hassle-free experience, and giving them much needed flexibility, especially in these times.    -TNN


