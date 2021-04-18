

Bank Asia launches loans for students’ higher education

On this occasion, an agreement has been signed between Bank Asia Ltd., and Northern University Bangladesh (NUB) on 13 April 2021.

Prof. Dr. Anwar Hossain, Vice Chancellor, Northern University Bangladesh and Mohammad Ziaul Hasan Molla, Deputy Managing Director, Bank Asia Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at an event at the board room of NUB.

Prof. Dr. Abu Yousuf Md. Abdullah, Chairman, NUB Trust and Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director, Bank Asia Ltd. joined the programme through online.













