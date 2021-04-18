Video
Samsung guarantees 100 days replacement for Galaxy M02

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has introduced 100 days replacement warranty for Galaxy M02 to enhance users' experience.
Certified defective devices will be applicable for the replacement and conform to the terms mentioned on the warranty card, says a press release.
The latest budget-friendly phone - Galaxy M02 - comes with dual cameras, robust performance, outstanding designs, and visual experience.
The device sports 13MP as the primary camera along with a 2MP Macro sensor. It also has 5MP for the front camera. Galaxy M02 has a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and supports DOLBY ATMOS.
Samsung Galaxy M02 sports outstanding performance with a 5,000mAh battery and 1.5 GHz Quad-Core, letting users operate it smoothly and max up their gaming time. The device features' Discord' which will help gamers to talk with other players via voice chat conveniently.
Customers can enjoy all these marvelous features along with 100 days replacement warranty with Galaxy M02. Now, Samsung is also providing an offer of up to BDT 600 discount. Thus, making the price of Galaxy M02 2/32GB for BD 8,999 (instead of BDT 9,599) and Galaxy M02 3/32GB for BDT 10,499 (instead of BDT 10,999). The offer will be valid until May 31, 2021. Customers can order the phone from official website: www.galaxyshopbd.com.







