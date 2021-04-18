Video
RFL delights Bidyanondo CHT orphanages with icy water bottles

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

RFL Houseware has donated "icy water bottles" to Bidyanondo Foundation to help it ensure safe water for underprivileged children of its six orphanages at the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) area.
Toukirul Islam, executive director of RFL Houseware, handed over the products to Bidyanondo on Thursday through a programme in the capital, read a press release.
Jakir Hossain, an executive member of Bidyanondo, received the products on behalf of the foundation.
Toukirul said, "Many children are being affected by waterborne diseases every year. So it is necessary to use a safe container to preserve the water besides drinking safe water."
"We have handed over the 'icy water bottles' for the underprivileged children of the CHT area through Bidyanondo. I thank Bidyanondo for their support."


