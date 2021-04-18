Video
Energypac launches emergency services for customers

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6
Business Desk

Power solutions provider Energypac Group has taken new steps to provide certain emergency services to customers during lockdown while ensuring total obedience to all the protocols.
Only certain emergency services, including the services provided by Energypac, have been given permission to carry on their services under the protocols, says a press release.
Energypac Group's critical services and products - like electrical accessories, transformers, power connection tools, fuel, and energy solutions, etc. - are now available despite the lockdown barriers.
Individual or residential, as well as commercial (related to factory and production works) and agricultural requirements related to emergencies can now be fulfilled by Energypac upon contact.
Energypac has opened up the designated helpline number: 16591 for customers to call at any time and place their orders remotely.
All sorts of energy, power, and electrification services are available under this single helpline.
The emergency solutions, regarding lights; circuit breakers; switch; sockets; fan; solar system; LPG; generator; transformer; substation installation and repair; JAC commercial vehicle; excavators; forklifts; agro machinery supply and repair, etc., shall be provided all over the country, within 02-03 business days after placing orders.
Energypac has taken foolproof measures to ensure complete human health safety for those involved in the service delivery and reception procedures.


