Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Women owned-businesses in India to rise

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

Women owned-businesses in India to rise

Women owned-businesses in India to rise

NEW DELHI, April 17: Businesses owned by women entrepreneurs in India are likely to witness a 90 per cent growth in the coming five years, compared to the US (50 per cent) and UK (24 per cent), according to EdelGive Foundation Report.
The study, conducted across 13 states, focuses on the challenges, impact on health, socio-economic security and family well-being outcomes of women entrepreneurs, providing a complete overview of women entrepreneurs and the ecosystem within which they thrive.
Around 80 per cent of women, from semi-urban and rural India, feel a significant improvement in their socio-economic and cultural status after starting an enterprise.
"Women in India are leading a cultural revolution -- building their businesses, paving the way for future aspiring women entrepreneurs. Their role is pivotal in enhancing the economic growth of the country, employment generation, and industrialisation," Vidya Shah, Executive Chairperson of EdelGive Foundation, said in a statement.
"The adoption of policies and implementation of schemes that provide appropriate training, incentivisation, economic and cultural recognition is key to the success of women entrepreneurs in India," Shah added.

However, there are still significant gaps in terms of financial knowledge and resources available to women entrepreneurs along with marketing, production, technological and socio-cultural challenges faced by them.
Despite several government schemes and policies supporting women entrepreneurship, the awareness is quite low -- only 11 per cent. Thus, the uptake is just 1 per cent, the report showed.
Lack of awareness about financial aid and schemes, non-availability of required documents, perception of the process to use these schemes as 'complex' and having no assets to put on mortgage, were some of the inhibiting factors behind this.    -IANS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM, LG Energy Solution to build 2nd US battery plant in Tennessee
Airlines start waiving off changes on soaring Covid cases
C-19: Emirates launches IATA digital passport services
Some EU countries to miss April deadline for recovery plans
Morgan Stanley reveals $911m Archegos loss as profit jumps
Global stocks climb to fresh records as China’s Q1 growth
Apple announces $200 million forestry fund to reduce carbon
EU car sales bounce back past 1 million in March


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft