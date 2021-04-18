Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vegetables stay exorbitant in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Business Correspondent

Vegetables including potatoes became exorbitant in the kitchen markets of the capital in the advent of Ramadan amid the ongoing strict lockdown, which however, has no restriction for movement of foods and vegetable laden transports.
The traders and vendors blame the rising Covid-19 infections and lockdown for the rise in prices.
Rice, edible oil, fish, onion and sugar prices that became exorbitant during the first spell of lockdown enhanced further, but the broiler chicken prices showed a slight decline, due to slide in demand.
Prices of brinjal, cucumber, tomato, coriander leaf and green chilli also rose as demand rose with the start of Ramadan.
Brinjal has been selling at the range of Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg, cucumber from Tk 70 to Tk 110, tomato from Tk 35 to Tk 50 and coriander leaf at from Tk 200 to 250 a kg.
Potato prices showed a hike of Tk 5.0 a kg as granola and cardinal varieties were selling at Tk 24-25 a kg while local red variety at Tk 32-35 a kg.
But summer vegetables like snake gourd, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, sponge gourd, long-yard bean and colocasia stems were selling at Tk 60-80 a kg.
Green chilli prices increased by Tk 20-30 a kg as sold at Tk 80-100 a kg.
Vegetable retailers said supply of vegetables like cucumber and brinjal declined to the wholesale market which has caused a hike in prices. Hybrid variety of cucumber was sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 while desi cucumber at Tk 90 to Tk100 a kg.
Traders sod said potato prices witnessed a hike of Tk 4.0 to Tk 5.0 wholesale ahead of the fasting month.
However, rice of coarse variety was sold at the previous high of Tk 48 to TK -52 a kg, medium at Tk 56 to Tk 60 and finer at Tk 66 to Tk 82 a kg.
Meanwhile, prices of broiler and sonali chicken showed a decline by Tk 10 to Tk 20 a kg. Desi indigenous chicken however, remained the same as sold at Tk 480 to Tk 550 a kg.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM, LG Energy Solution to build 2nd US battery plant in Tennessee
Airlines start waiving off changes on soaring Covid cases
C-19: Emirates launches IATA digital passport services
Some EU countries to miss April deadline for recovery plans
Morgan Stanley reveals $911m Archegos loss as profit jumps
Global stocks climb to fresh records as China’s Q1 growth
Apple announces $200 million forestry fund to reduce carbon
EU car sales bounce back past 1 million in March


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft