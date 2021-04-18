Vegetables stay exorbitant in Dhaka

Vegetables including potatoes became exorbitant in the kitchen markets of the capital in the advent of Ramadan amid the ongoing strict lockdown, which however, has no restriction for movement of foods and vegetable laden transports.

The traders and vendors blame the rising Covid-19 infections and lockdown for the rise in prices.

Rice, edible oil, fish, onion and sugar prices that became exorbitant during the first spell of lockdown enhanced further, but the broiler chicken prices showed a slight decline, due to slide in demand.

Prices of brinjal, cucumber, tomato, coriander leaf and green chilli also rose as demand rose with the start of Ramadan.

Brinjal has been selling at the range of Tk 80 to Tk 100 per kg, cucumber from Tk 70 to Tk 110, tomato from Tk 35 to Tk 50 and coriander leaf at from Tk 200 to 250 a kg.

Potato prices showed a hike of Tk 5.0 a kg as granola and cardinal varieties were selling at Tk 24-25 a kg while local red variety at Tk 32-35 a kg.

But summer vegetables like snake gourd, ridge gourd, bitter gourd, pointed gourd, sponge gourd, long-yard bean and colocasia stems were selling at Tk 60-80 a kg.

Green chilli prices increased by Tk 20-30 a kg as sold at Tk 80-100 a kg.

Vegetable retailers said supply of vegetables like cucumber and brinjal declined to the wholesale market which has caused a hike in prices. Hybrid variety of cucumber was sold at Tk 70 to Tk 75 while desi cucumber at Tk 90 to Tk100 a kg.

Traders sod said potato prices witnessed a hike of Tk 4.0 to Tk 5.0 wholesale ahead of the fasting month.

However, rice of coarse variety was sold at the previous high of Tk 48 to TK -52 a kg, medium at Tk 56 to Tk 60 and finer at Tk 66 to Tk 82 a kg.

Meanwhile, prices of broiler and sonali chicken showed a decline by Tk 10 to Tk 20 a kg. Desi indigenous chicken however, remained the same as sold at Tk 480 to Tk 550 a kg.











