

Speakers for social dialogues to resolve labour issues

They were speaking at a virtual dialogue jointly organized by the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and the Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) titled "Recovery of the Labour Market during COVID-19: Role of Trade Union" on Saturday.

Professor Rehman Sobhan, Chairman CPD, Syed Manzur Elahi, Treasurer, CPD Board of Trustees, Former Advisor to the Caretaker Government and Chairman, Apex Group chaired the session while CPD's Executive Director, Dr Fahmida Khatun and Nazrul Islam Khan, Secretary-General and Executive Director, BILS delivered the Introductory remarks at the dialogue.

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem, Research Director, CPD presented the keynote speech where he identified several sectors which are badly affected due to ongoing pandemic and he showed by statistics that how the government support was available among real affected people, who were real beneficiary and who were deprived.

Moazzenm in his key note speech identified existing labours status and their sufferings, joblessness and existing standards of labour markets. He also recommend some proposals that could be taken into consideration to recover labour crisis and support to help workers in various sectors mainly in readymade, jute, leather and others sectors.

Professor Rehman Sobhan sought collective actions and holding dialogues for creating better work conditions for workers. He emphasised for arranging better transport facilities for the workers who join their works from long distance on foot and after finishing works go to their homes on foot.

The ILO Country Directir Tuomo Poutiainen said in Covid situation both the industrialists and workers relationship is very much important. He said different bilateral and trilateral discussion could took place to resolve trade and labour issues.

Shirin Akhter, Member, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Primary and Mass Education and Vice Chairman of the BILS attended as special guest while K M Abdus Salam, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment and Tuomo Poutiainen, Country Director, ILO Country Office, Dhaka joined the virtual dialogue as guests of honour.

Naimul Ahsan Jewel, General Secretary- Member, Advisory Council-BILS and Amirul Hoque Amin, President, National Garments Workers Federation (NGWF) and Member, Advisory Council-BILS delivered their remarks at the dialogue as Distinguished Discussants.

Naimul Ahsan Jewel said workers risking lives in the ongoing pandemic without improvement of their safety precautions, which have not been improved since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year.

He said the garment workers have been deprived of rights to bargains for health security with the management, employers and owners of the respective factories.

Amirul Haque Amin said garment workers must be paid salaries and bonus timely. He insisted the need for social dialogues for raising voice and suggested for implementation of different ILO conventions.

In open floor discussion Towhidur Rahman, President, Bangladesh Poshak Shilpa Sramik Parishad said, "In dialogue we are overlooked. The government officials listens only to the factor owners, and pay no heed to us. We want dialogues and we must be given enough floor to raise our voice."

Babul Akhter, General Secretary, Bangladesh Garments and Industry Workers Association, workers leader Shahida Parveen Shikha ,Ahsan Habib Bulbul, member secretary, BTHWF, Montu Ghosh advisor of the Garment Sramik Trade Union Kendra also spoke among others.

















