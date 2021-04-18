

MetLife launches 3-hour Covid claim service

With this fast track service, in addition to receiving the claims decision in 3 hours, beneficiaries of deceased policyholders will also receive the claims amount in 3 working days through Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT).

At this stage, the service is applicable for only individual policies, says a press release.

This 3-Hour Claims Decision service can be availed by sending an email to

Commenting on this new service, MetLife Bangladesh's General Manager, Ala Ahmad said, "In times like these, it is our duty to do what we can to serve our customers and this 3-Hour COVID Claim Decision is our latest effort to respond to the pandemic situation in Bangladesh."

















