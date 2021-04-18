Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian consortium lowest bidder In BD Railway tender

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

RITES led consortium emerged as the lowest bidder during competitive bidding process by Bangladesh Railways for construction of dual guage railway line from Bogura to Shahid M. Mansur Ali station of Bangladesh railway, sources said.
Shahid M Monsur Ali railway Station is located in Sirajganj district. It's a very important railway Station west side of Bangabandhu Bridge linking western part of railway to dhaka and Other parts of Bangladesh Railway.
RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited) is an engineering consultancy company. The government of India holds more than 70 percent stake in the company.
This is 80 KM long green field project and it has two phases- the first phase involves preparation of DPR and the second phase involves construction supervision.
Duration is 13 months for phase - 1 and 30 months for phase - 2. The project is funded by Exim Bank of India under LOC.
Total fee income would be about Rs 63 crore and signing of contract is expected to take place soon, the company said.
RITES is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule 'A' Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.
The PSU (Public Sector Undertakings) company's consolidated net profit declined 29.8% to Rs 105.31 crore on 27.51% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 449.29 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
The RITES scrip shed 0.34% to currently trade at Rs 237.80 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 236.90 and 242 so far during the day.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM, LG Energy Solution to build 2nd US battery plant in Tennessee
Airlines start waiving off changes on soaring Covid cases
C-19: Emirates launches IATA digital passport services
Some EU countries to miss April deadline for recovery plans
Morgan Stanley reveals $911m Archegos loss as profit jumps
Global stocks climb to fresh records as China’s Q1 growth
Apple announces $200 million forestry fund to reduce carbon
EU car sales bounce back past 1 million in March


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft