Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh garment workers face negligence in lockdown: Union

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh garment workers face negligence in lockdown: Union

Bangladesh garment workers face negligence in lockdown: Union

Apparel workers union Garment Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad (GSKOP) has condemned factory owners for not providing sufficient transport to help workers reach workplaces amid the weeklong lockdown.
"Factory owners kept their businesses open without ensuring transport for all workers which they said was harassment," GSKOP joint coordinators Abdul Wahed and Kamrul Hasan said in a statement.
They also demanded proper health safety and allowances for workers who were risking infection by working in the pandemic.
"The factory owners are repeatedly going back on their words. They have acquired permission to keep the factories open on the condition that they will ensure transportation for the workers following safety rules under their own management," GSKOP said.
Media reports said the workers went through a transportation crisis, bore additional commuting costs and faced questions from authorities while travelling on Wednesday, the first day of the lockdown.
The government issued a transpiration ban and ordered a shutdown of all offices, including shopping malls, market and restaurants on Wednesday to curb the coronavirus infections. The lockdown will continue until Arp 21.
Government, semi-government and private offices were ordered shut during the lockdown, but the government allowed factories to operate.
Citizens are not allowed to leave their houses except for emergency purposes. Grocery and corner stores are allowed to operate.
"The coronavirus crisis has shed new light on how these workers risk their lives to keep the production, export and the economy running. Yet, these workers are subject to starvation, lack of treatment, harassment and oppression," GSKOP said.
Bdnews24.com adds: The statement added that such "irresponsible behaviour" was not expected from factory owners.   
"Coronavirus infection is a severe risk and the workers had to take to the streets demanding back pay even amid this lockdown in Ashulia and Gazipur."
GSKOP alleged that the workers who tested positive for the coronavirus are being sent home on compulsory leave without providing them with proper treatment.
GSKOP also asked the authorities to consider them as "frontline workers" to ensure their COVID-19 testing and    vaccination.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GM, LG Energy Solution to build 2nd US battery plant in Tennessee
Airlines start waiving off changes on soaring Covid cases
C-19: Emirates launches IATA digital passport services
Some EU countries to miss April deadline for recovery plans
Morgan Stanley reveals $911m Archegos loss as profit jumps
Global stocks climb to fresh records as China’s Q1 growth
Apple announces $200 million forestry fund to reduce carbon
EU car sales bounce back past 1 million in March


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft