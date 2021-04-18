Video
Lille draw and allow PSG chance to close gap in France

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

PARIS, APRIL 17: French Ligue 1 leaders Lille needed a spectacular late strike from Luis Araujo to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to Montpellier on Friday with Paris Saint-Germain handed the chance to turn the screw in the title race.
Lille moved to 70 points but defending champions PSG can close the gap to just a point if they defeat Saint Etienne on Sunday.
Andy Delort headed Montpellier ahead in the 21st minute on Friday.
But Brazil's Luis Araujo grabbed a deserved equaliser with five minutes left with a memorable half-volley.
Lille were unlucky not have taken the lead earlier in the game when a Benjamin Andre drive came back off the post in the 57th minute.
"We ended the match well with a grip on the game and putting a lot of pressure on them, but unfortunately we could only score one goal," said Lille coach Christophe Galtier. "We let some points slip away but we will take stock on Sunday at 10:55pm."    -AFP


