Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

British sport pays respects to Prince Philip

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Queen Elizabeth II looks at the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection.

Queen Elizabeth II looks at the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh during his funeral service at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. - Philip, who was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection.

LONDON, APRIL 17: British sport stopped to pay tribute to Prince Philip ahead of his funeral on Saturday with two minutes' silence held before Newcastle's Premier League match against West Ham and several Championship fixtures on Saturday.
The Duke of Edinburgh died aged 99 on April 9 and English football showed its respect for the royal ahead of the funeral.
Several sporting events were moved to avoid a clash with the 1400 GMT funeral, but Newcastle's meeting with West Ham kicked off at its scheduled 1130 GMT time, with both teams lining up around the centre-circle for the period of silence before kick-off at sombre St James' Park.
An image of Prince Philip was shown on the stadium scoreboard.
It was scene repeated before the seven Championship matches played at 1130 GMT.
Wolves' Premier League meeting with Sheffield United had been due to kick off at Molineux at 1400 GMT, but was moved to a 1915 GMT start on Saturday.
The FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley, which stayed at its 1630 GMT kick-off time, will also feature the two minutes' silence before the game at Wembley.
In Scotland, the six Scottish Cup fourth-round matches scheduled around the time of the funeral, including the Old Firm derby between Rangers and holders Celtic, were all moved. Scottish champions Rangers will host their Glasgow rivals at 1400 GMT on Sunday instead of the original 1500 GMT Saturday date.
All four Premiership Rugby matches scheduled for Saturday were moved, with two kicking off at 1130 GMT and two at 1600 GMT.
There were two minutes' silence periods before Exeter's game against Wasps and Sale's clash with Gloucester.
The England and Wales Cricket Board said all nine County Championship matches on Saturday will pause for an hour and 20 minutes during the funeral.
The Scottish Grand National at Ayr and the Spring Trials meeting at Newbury are being held on Sunday instead of Saturday.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Copa del Rey final should not affect my Barca future, says Koeman
Chelsea's Tuchel vows to hunt down ManC ahead of FA Cup clash
Leipzig hand Bayern title edge after Hoffenheim stalemate
Atletico Madrid need Eibar win to resuscitate title challenge
Lille draw and allow PSG chance to close gap in France
Ankle injury clouds Kane double as Spurs draw with Everton
Nadal's bid for 12th Monte Carlo title ended by Rublev
British sport pays respects to Prince Philip


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft