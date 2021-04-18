Video
Pakistan complete four-series sweep against South Africa

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

CENTURION, APRIL 17: Pakistan completed a clean sweep of four trophies in four series against South Africa but had anxious moments before scrambling to a three-wicket win with one ball to spare in the fourth and final Twenty20 international at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.
"It is a big moment for Pakistan. It is not easy winning matches in South Africa," captain Babar Azam said through an interpreter at the post-match presentation.
Pakistan, who earlier in the season defeated South Africa in Tests and T20 internationals in Pakistan, followed up a 2-1 one-day series win with a 3-1 victory in the T20s to round off a successful tour.
Medium-pace bowler Faheem Ashraf set up what seemed likely to be an easy win for Pakistan when he took three for 17 as South Africa were bowled out for 144 on what is usually a high-scoring ground.
Pakistan were cruising at 92 for one in the tenth over as Babar and Fakhar Zaman shared a impressive second-wicket partnership after Mohammad Rizwan was stumped in the first over.
But Fakhar, who hit five fours and four sixes in a 34-ball 60, went for one big hit too many and sliced a high catch to backward point.
Babar, who was named man of the series, was caught at wide third man for 24 three balls later and Pakistan found themselves in  a collapse in which six wickets fell for 37 runs.
Two no-balls in the penultimate over by Sisanda Magala proved disastrous for the hosts, with the second resultant free hit being slammed for six by Mohammad Nawaz.
However, it still went down to the fifth ball of the over before Nawaz clinched victory with another six, off Lizaad Williams.
South Africa, with five key players released to the Indian Premier League and without appointed captain Temba Bavuma because of injury, batted poorly but clawed their way back into the game despite bowling four no-balls and seven wides.    -AFP


