Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 18 April, 2021, 3:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BAF to resume U-16 divisional talent hunt camp soon

Published : Sunday, 18 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

The Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) is planning to resume the U-16 divisional talent hunt camp in the remaining six divisions across the country after the end of ongoing lockdown.
"We're planning to resume the U-16 divisional talent hunt camp in the remaining six divisions after the end of ongoing lockdown. We have already completed the talent hunt in camp in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, said BAF general secretary Abdur Rakib Montu to BSS.
He said after the end of the divisional phase talent hunt camp the federation have a plan to arrange a national phase camp in July with the participation of twenty to twenty five athletes selected from the eight divisional phase talent hunt camp.
Actually the athletes don't know how to do training individually and after the participation of national phase talent hunt, it will be easier for them, Montu added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Copa del Rey final should not affect my Barca future, says Koeman
Chelsea's Tuchel vows to hunt down ManC ahead of FA Cup clash
Leipzig hand Bayern title edge after Hoffenheim stalemate
Atletico Madrid need Eibar win to resuscitate title challenge
Lille draw and allow PSG chance to close gap in France
Ankle injury clouds Kane double as Spurs draw with Everton
Nadal's bid for 12th Monte Carlo title ended by Rublev
British sport pays respects to Prince Philip


Latest News
Two probe bodies formed over clash at S Alam Group’s power plant in Ctg
Coornavirus infected Khaleda Zia's condition stable
Killing people by firing becomes habit of government: Fakhrul
2 held with touchstone statue in Habiganj
9 remanded for 3 days over marketing of fake medical testing kits
Woman beaten dead; husband held
Virus variant detected in India has double mutation
Hefazat won’t be spared in any way: Mozammel
Hefazat leader Zubair placed on a 5-day remand
Govt to monitor adherence to new LPG price after lockdown: Energy Secretary
Most Read News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
JU professor found dead at Uttara flat
Bangladesh reports 101 Covid deaths for second consecutive day
Kabori to be laid to rest at Banani Graveyard
A tale in Ice
Biman cancels 1st spl flight failing to get nod from KSA
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
President, PM, Law Minister condole death of Kabori
ELENA
Kabori laid to eternal rest at Banani Graveyard
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft