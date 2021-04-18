BAF to resume U-16 divisional talent hunt camp soon

The Bangladesh Athletics Federation (BAF) is planning to resume the U-16 divisional talent hunt camp in the remaining six divisions across the country after the end of ongoing lockdown.

"We're planning to resume the U-16 divisional talent hunt camp in the remaining six divisions after the end of ongoing lockdown. We have already completed the talent hunt in camp in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, said BAF general secretary Abdur Rakib Montu to BSS.

He said after the end of the divisional phase talent hunt camp the federation have a plan to arrange a national phase camp in July with the participation of twenty to twenty five athletes selected from the eight divisional phase talent hunt camp.

Actually the athletes don't know how to do training individually and after the participation of national phase talent hunt, it will be easier for them, Montu added. -BSS





