7,204 under-trial prisoners released on bail in three working days

A total of 7,204 under-trial prisoners have been released from jail after they secured bail from virtual courts across the country in the last three working days.

Supreme Court Spokesman Md Saifur Rahman in a statement said the subordinate courts have disposed of 3,986 bail petitions in connection with different criminal cases through virtual hearings and granted bail to 2,360 under-trial prisoners on Thursday.

With yesterday's bail orders, a total of 7,204 people received bail from the subordinate courts across the country on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, he said.

The regular activities of courts across the country including the Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court are suspended due to the ongoing rapid surge of Covid-19 cases and deaths. The closures are scheduled to continue till April 21.

Earlier, Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain issued some directives for the courts about dealing with urgent cases through using information and communication technology during the ongoing closure. -Agencies







