South Korea suspends visas for Bangladeshis to curb C-19
South Korea has suspended visas for Bangladeshis as there has been an upswing in Covid-19 cases among the citizens of the South Asian nation visiting the southern half of the Korean Peninsula recently.
Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul confirmed this on Friday - the day when the ban came into effect.
Many Bangladeshi passengers who entered South Korea have tested positive for Covid-19, said the
embassy.
The withdrawal of the restriction will depend on the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh, said an embassy official. -UNB