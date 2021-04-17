South Korea suspends visas for Bangladeshis to curb C-19

South Korea has suspended visas for Bangladeshis as there has been an upswing in Covid-19 cases among the citizens of the South Asian nation visiting the southern half of the Korean Peninsula recently.

Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul confirmed this on Friday - the day when the ban came into effect.

Many Bangladeshi passengers who entered South Korea have tested positive for Covid-19, said the

embassy.

The withdrawal of the restriction will depend on the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh, said an embassy official. -UNB





