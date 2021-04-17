Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Front Page

South Korea suspends visas for Bangladeshis to curb C-19

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

South Korea has suspended visas for Bangladeshis as there has been an upswing in Covid-19 cases among the citizens of the South Asian nation visiting the southern half of the Korean Peninsula recently.
Bangladesh Embassy in Seoul confirmed this on Friday - the day when the ban came into effect.
Many Bangladeshi passengers who entered South Korea have tested positive for Covid-19, said the
embassy.
The withdrawal of the restriction will depend on the Covid-19 situation in Bangladesh, said an embassy official.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Demand for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 shots up as concerns mount over rival vaccines
A woman taking care of her Covid-19 relative outside the Mugda Hospital
A small number of people including relatives of a person who died of Covid-19
Covid-19 turns India into vaccine importer from exporter
C-19 pushes India’s middle class toward poverty
7,204 under-trial prisoners released on bail in three working days
South Korea suspends visas for Bangladeshis to curb C-19
Online harassment of women on the rise amid lockdown


Latest News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
China’s Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covid deaths: Chile results
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Obaidul Quader won't be allowed to enter Companyganj: Quader Mirza
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20 series with nervy win
South Asia new epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic: IFRC
Country's largest COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday
Hefazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed arrested
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 101 Covid deaths in a day
Bangladesh to seek 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM
South Korea slaps visa ban on Bangladeshis
Gonoshasthaya reduces dialysis charges
Poverty rate soaring up
Quader writes, recites poem on Coronavirus
Managing young people’s anxiety during pandemic
Housewife found dead in Mymensingh
8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
The speech that reignited horrific war memories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft