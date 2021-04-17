Online harassment of women on the rise amid lockdown

Online sexual harassment of women and girls has increased during the Covid-19 lockdown around the world.

Women in Asia experience online sexual harassment at least twice, according to a multi-country study conducted by UN Women Asia-Pacific-2020 during Covid-19 lockdowns.

While people of all genders experience violence online, women and girls are at particular risk, especially of being targeted with severe types of online hate speech and misogynistic content, often in the forms of sexualized abuse or harassment.

The UN Women Asia-Pacific study reports include five countries including India, Malaysia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and the Republic of Korea.

More than 50 percent of women experience one form of online harassment at least once in their life. Across these countries, sexist and misogynist comments or gender hate speech was rated the most common form of online violence against women.

Additionally, the study found that women who face other types of discrimination on top of sexism, such as women identifying as LGBTQI+, indigenous, ethnic minorities, or are living with disabilities, are easily targeted online, which may result in more severe consequences.

Those in public and political life (human rights defenders, journalists and political figures) are often targeted to be silenced and "put in their place".

Civil society organizations also agreed on that gender inequality, misogyny and negative cultural perceptions of women.

Besides, Women journalists are disproportionately impacted by online hate speech.

A survey in 2020 by Plan International revealed that globally, 60 percent of girls and women have experienced harassment on social media platforms and one-fifth of them have either quit or reduced their social media use because of it.

According to a UNESCO study from 2020, online violence has become a new frontline in journalism safety, which is a particularly dangerous trend for women journalists.

Findings from surveys conducted by UNESCO with women journalists revealed alarming trends of what they experience online.

The UNESCO study from 2020 reveals, 20 percent of women respondents said they had been attacked or abused offline in connection with online violence they had experienced.

Besides, it also showed that 73 percent of women journalists surveyed reported having faced online violence while doing their job

According to the UNESCO study, the most frequently recorded response to online violence is self-censorship, followed by a withdrawal from all social media interaction and avoidance of audience engagement.

This pattern impacts the journalistic work conducted by women, from their reporting to the content of their stories and the selection of sources.

The silencing and censoring impact of violence against women on digital platforms are also likely to have far-reaching and harmful repercussions on how younger women, women from marginalized communities, and future generations fully exercise their right to participate in public life and freely express themselves online.

Associate Professor Robaet Ferdous of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism of the University of Dhaka said online and offline attacks on women journalists are more serious and numerous in Asian countries than in other regions of the world.

It includes online and offline threats, doxing of information, harassment and very often their bodies become the target, posing serious challenges for journalists around the world.

"The reason is so-called patriarchal mind that considers women weaker entities, he said.

Advocate Sultana Kamal, an eminent human rights activist, said women cannot freely participate online due to fear of violence and abuse.

Ensuring women's protection is vital so that they can effectively exercise their rights to freedom of expression, she said

The United Nations Human Rights Council stated, "the same rights people have offline must also be protected online, in particular freedom of expression, which is applicable regardless of frontiers and through any media of one's choice, in accordance with articles 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights".

However, Doreen Buettner, Programme Management Specialist on Women's Access to Justice at UN Women Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific (Bangkok), said urgent action to combat online violence against women is recommended as highlighted by the UNESCO 2020 Global survey on online violence against women journalists.









