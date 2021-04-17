Almost no voluntary and relief works of AL amid lockdown

Despite corona situation getting worse with each day passing Awami League (AL), the ruling party of the country, is hardly seen standing by the side of poor and destitute people with their voluntary and relief works.

Covid-19 transmission has gone up by 31 percent due to the new African variant of the virus.

The country is passing through a critical time with Covid-19 infections and death rate soaring alarmingly each day.

Everyday's infection and death rates are putting behind the previous all records. Taking into consideration the growing number of infection and death the government imposed a countrywide complete lockdown from April 14.

The 'strict lockdown' put the lives of middle and low-income people in miserable condition. These people had to get through the same ordeal of life during the lockdown in the name of general holidays last year amid the pandemic.

They badly need food support and other necessary assistances at this critical juncture of their lives.

A survey report prepared by development agency BRAC said coronavirus had affected people's income and food security. Fourteen percent of low income people have no food at homes because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under this situation people expect that the ruling party AL will stand by their side.

But they alleged that as the country's largest and historic political party the ruling AL had not played any significant role in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic by helping poor and helpless people.

When contacted, AL Organizing Secretary Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel told the Daily Observer, "It is true that voluntary and relief works of the leaders and activists of the party have not so far been noticed."

"Complete lockdown has just begun, and we hope that our party men will start their voluntary works immediately. In many places such works have already started," he said.

"During the last year's lockdown period party leaders and activists did their best to support poor and destitute. Besides, a good number of rich people also helped low income people then. Everything needs a preparation," he added.

However, AL insiders said misunderstandings and quarrels among the party leaders and activists have made them reluctant to do party activities and social works. As a result, they do nothing until they receive commands from the party's high-ups.

In this regard AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said internal misunderstandings and quarrels will further complicate the coronavirus situation in the country.

"The party will not give any indulgence to those who get involved in internal quarrels. Organizational measures as well as administrative measures will be taken against them," he added.







