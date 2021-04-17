coronavirus update bangladesh

Video
Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Count : 29
l 101 more die, total 10,182
l 4,417 newly infected, total 7,11,779
l Samples tested in 24 hours - 18,906
l 5,694 patients newly recovered
World
l Total active cases 18,076,215
