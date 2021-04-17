Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Front Page

Daily C -19 deaths hit new record

101 die, 4,417 infections in 24 hours

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The country on Friday recorded 101 deaths from novel coronavirus, the highest number in a single day since its first detection on March 8 last year, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
With 101 new deaths, the total number of deaths has now reached 10,182 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent, the release said.
The total number of deaths has now reached 10,182 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.
As many as 4,417 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the total number of people infected to 7,11,779. The infection rate was 23.36 per cent, the release added.
 Around 5,694 Covid-19 patients were recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,02,908 and the recovery rate at 84.7 per cent.
A total of 18,906 samples were tested at 257 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.
Among the deceased, 67 were men and 34 were women. Of them,     94 died at hospitals across the country while seven at home. Fifty-nine of them were in Dhaka, 20 in Chattogram, six in Rangpur, five in Khulna, four in Barishal, three each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh and one was in Sylhet divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 7,566 of the total deceased were men and 2,616 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus had claimed 3,002,313 lives and infected 139,809,244 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
As many as 118,836,233 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Demand for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 shots up as concerns mount over rival vaccines
A woman taking care of her Covid-19 relative outside the Mugda Hospital
A small number of people including relatives of a person who died of Covid-19
Covid-19 turns India into vaccine importer from exporter
C-19 pushes India’s middle class toward poverty
7,204 under-trial prisoners released on bail in three working days
South Korea suspends visas for Bangladeshis to curb C-19
Online harassment of women on the rise amid lockdown


Latest News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
China’s Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covid deaths: Chile results
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Obaidul Quader won't be allowed to enter Companyganj: Quader Mirza
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20 series with nervy win
South Asia new epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic: IFRC
Country's largest COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday
Hefazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed arrested
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 101 Covid deaths in a day
Bangladesh to seek 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM
South Korea slaps visa ban on Bangladeshis
Gonoshasthaya reduces dialysis charges
Poverty rate soaring up
Quader writes, recites poem on Coronavirus
Managing young people’s anxiety during pandemic
Housewife found dead in Mymensingh
8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
The speech that reignited horrific war memories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft