Daily C -19 deaths hit new record

The country on Friday recorded 101 deaths from novel coronavirus, the highest number in a single day since its first detection on March 8 last year, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With 101 new deaths, the total number of deaths has now reached 10,182 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent, the release said.

The total number of deaths has now reached 10,182 and the death rate stands at 1.43 percent.

As many as 4,417 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Friday, taking the total number of people infected to 7,11,779. The infection rate was 23.36 per cent, the release added.

Around 5,694 Covid-19 patients were recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,02,908 and the recovery rate at 84.7 per cent.

A total of 18,906 samples were tested at 257 labs across the country in the last 24 hours.

Among the deceased, 67 were men and 34 were women. Of them, 94 died at hospitals across the country while seven at home. Fifty-nine of them were in Dhaka, 20 in Chattogram, six in Rangpur, five in Khulna, four in Barishal, three each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh and one was in Sylhet divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 7,566 of the total deceased were men and 2,616 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus had claimed 3,002,313 lives and infected 139,809,244 people across the world till Friday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

As many as 118,836,233 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has spread to 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







