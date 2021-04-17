Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Front Page

Govt inoculates over 900,000 with 2nd dose of Covid vaccine

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Bangladesh has administered a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine to 930,151 people in the second phase of the government's mass inoculation drive amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
As many as 196,976 people received their vaccine dose, including 10,572 first shots, across the country on Thursday.
So far, over 5.68 million people have received their
first vaccine shot and more than 7.88 million have registered for vaccination.
The total number of inoculations stands at 6.61 since the campaign kicked off in February, the latest data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed.
The government is using the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India in the mass inoculation drive. The two doses of the vaccine are being administered with an eight-week gap.
In the 47 vaccine centres across Dhaka city, 29,324 people received their second shot of the vaccine on Thursday while the number of first dose recipients was 2,172.
Division-wise, the highest number of vaccine shots have been administered in Dhaka with 63,041 followed by 9,696 in Mymensingh, 38,614 in Chattogram, 22,091 in Rajshahi, 17,183 in Rangpur, 24,357 in Khulna, 8,173 in Barishal and 13,821 in Sylhet.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Demand for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 shots up as concerns mount over rival vaccines
A woman taking care of her Covid-19 relative outside the Mugda Hospital
A small number of people including relatives of a person who died of Covid-19
Covid-19 turns India into vaccine importer from exporter
C-19 pushes India’s middle class toward poverty
7,204 under-trial prisoners released on bail in three working days
South Korea suspends visas for Bangladeshis to curb C-19
Online harassment of women on the rise amid lockdown


Latest News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
China’s Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covid deaths: Chile results
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Obaidul Quader won't be allowed to enter Companyganj: Quader Mirza
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20 series with nervy win
South Asia new epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic: IFRC
Country's largest COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday
Hefazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed arrested
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 101 Covid deaths in a day
Bangladesh to seek 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM
South Korea slaps visa ban on Bangladeshis
Gonoshasthaya reduces dialysis charges
Poverty rate soaring up
Quader writes, recites poem on Coronavirus
Managing young people’s anxiety during pandemic
Housewife found dead in Mymensingh
8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
The speech that reignited horrific war memories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft