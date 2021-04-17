Mujibnagar Day today



Syed Nazrul Islam, acting president of Mujib Nagar government, taking salute at a guard of honour after the oath taking ceremony of the government on April 17, 1971. File PHOTO

Following the Pakistan army's genocide on unarmed Bangalees on the black night of March 25 in 1971, senior leaders of Awami League assembled at Baidyanathtala in Meherpur on April 17 to form the provisional government of independent Bangladesh.

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango orchard, was later named Mujibnagar after ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.

Tajuddin Ahmed was appointed as the first prime minister, while Khandaker Moshtaque Ahmed, Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named as cabinet

members.

The interim government named General MAG Osmani as Commander-in-Chief of Mukti Bahini while appointed Major General Abdur Rob as chief of staff.

The provisional government gave successful leadership to the War of Liberation for achieving victory on December 16.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

In his message, the President said the first government of the independent and sovereign Bangladesh formally took oath at a mango orchard in the erstwhile Baidyanathtala under Meherpur district on April 17, 1971.

With the formation of the Mujibnagar government, a constitutional government started its journey under the leadership of public representatives elected in the 1970 election to conduct the Liberation War, he said.

"On the Mujibnagar Day, I call upon the people of the country to perform their respective duties properly in building the country, being imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War," said President Hamid.

The President hoped that the present generation would be able to know the real history of the Liberation War and contribute towards building 'Sonar Bangla' dreamt by Bangabandhu.

In a separate message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the April 17 is the historic Mujibnagar Day, which is a memorable day in the life of Bengali nation as the first provisional government of independent Bangladesh took oath at a mango orchard in Baidyanathtala under erstwhile Meherpur Mahakuma on the same day in 1971.

On the occasion of the 50 years of the Mujibnagar Day, the PM urged all to uphold the country's independence that was earned in exchange for the supreme sacrifices of 30 lakh martyrs and the dignity of two lakh women.

Noting that the Father of the Nation dreamt to build a non-communal, hunger- and poverty-free, and developed and prosperous Sonar Bangla, Sheikh Hasina said they will play an effective role in implementing this dream by resisting all potential conspiracies unitedly.

To mark the Day, the government has chalked out various programmes maintaining health protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The day's celebration will start with hoisting the National Flag at the Liberation War Memorial in Mujibnagar under Meherpur district soon after sunrise. A wreath will be placed at the memorial at 9:30am following health rules.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque will place the wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the capital's Dhanmondi-32 area at 10:00am.

Newspapers will publish supplements, while electronic media air special programmes highlighting the significance of the day.

Programmes will also be held at upazila and district levels as well as in Bangladesh missions abroad focusing on the significance of the day.

Different social-cultural organisations will arrange discussion virtually on the day.

Awami League has also chalked out programmes to mark the historic Mujibnagar Day on a small scale amid the Covid-19 pandemic, said an AL media release.

As part of the programme, the national and party flags will be hoisted at Bangabandhu Bhaban and AL central office in the capital as well as all district offices of the party at 6:00am.

AL will place wreaths at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi-32 area. A small number of party leaders and workers will be there maintaining health guidelines.

The national and party flags will also be raised at Mujibnagar at 6:00am on the day.

A party team, headed by AL Joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, will place wreaths at the Liberation War Monument in Mujibnagar at 10:00pm. AL's local leaders and workers will join the programmes there following the health rules.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader has asked all leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies to observe the historic Mujibnagar Day on a small scale maintaining health protocols.





